Chiefs celebrate another Super Bowl win at the White House

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on Friday afternoon to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs are the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2003-04.

This is the Chiefs second time celebrating a Super Bowl win at the White House. The team celebrated last year’s Super Bowl victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on June 5, 2023.

One of the most memorable moments was when Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tried to steal the show at the podium and quarterback Patrick Mahomes quickly stopping him and escorting him away.

Following the Chiefs first Super Bowl win in 1969, Len Dawson took a call from President Richard Nixon.

The team was invited by former President Donald Trump following their Super Bowl LIV win against the 49ers in 2020 but it never came to be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

