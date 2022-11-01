Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie activated to 53-man roster from injured reserve

He’s back!

Kansas City Chiefs rookie CB Trent McDuffie suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season against the Arizona Cardinals, landing on injured reserve for the ensuing six games. The first-round draft pick was designated to return from injured reserve in early October, but the team was extremely cautious with him. With his 21-day practice window set to expire Tuesday, the team officially activated him to the 53-man roster.

Ahead of the bye week, Andy Reid indicated that McDuffie would make his return in Week 9. Unless there is an unforeseen setback, he’s tracking to make his first start in his return from injury.

We have activated CB Trent McDuffie from Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/nuw5r9g5cl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2022

Before his Week 1 injury, McDuffie played 21 coverage snaps against Arizona and he was exactly the shutdown corner that he was known to be ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray didn’t once attempt a throw into his coverage because it was just that good. That will be a welcome addition for a Kansas City secondary that has been 277 passing yards per game, which is the third-most in the NFL.

The Chiefs do not need to make a roster spot for McDuffie as they sent CB Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons in a trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

