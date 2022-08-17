Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton says he’s 100% in return from shoulder injury

When the Kansas City Chiefs found out that CB Rashad Fenton needed offseason shoulder surgery, it put the team in an even bigger bind at the cornerback position.

They’d already lost key players at the position, such as Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes in free agency. A sixth-round draft pick in 2019, Fenton was the team’s most veteran cornerback and someone they’d hoped to rely on for the upcoming season. It wasn’t just about him getting key snaps in the defense, but also in fostering a young cornerback room.

Speaking to reporters for the first time this offseason, Fenton assured them that he’s entirely healthy in his return from injury after being activated from the PUP list.

“I’m back,” Fenton said. “100%.”

Fenton confirmed that his offseason shoulder surgery was minor and reiterated that he’s 100%.

“I’m not really sure (when it happened),” Fenton said. “(It popped up during his) end-of-the-year physical. Just had to get it done.”

With the injury now behind him, the team is ramping up Fenton’s workload. He didn’t play in preseason Week 1, but he’s back in the starting lineup at practice and could make his preseason debut against the Commanders in Week 2. For now, he’s just relishing the few training camp practices that he’ll have with his teammates out in St. Joseph.

“It’s great, I’m not going to lie,” Fenton said. “I love the feeling. The only way to feel the energy of the team is to be out there with them, working with them, going through this phase with them, it’s great.”

Fenton’s already out there competing at the highest level. He drew some ire from QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce after breaking up a pass in practice on Monday. Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo spoke about that moment and getting him back into the swing of things at practice.

“Listen, Rashad’s (Fenton) feisty,” Spagnuolo said. “It’s good to get him back. When he had the surgery back in the offseason, and I did the math, I wasn’t so sure that we’d get him for now. So, I’m excited that we got him when I think was a little bit early. He’s been out doing a good job. He’s a little rusty. He’s got to knock the rust off, but I thought he’s done a pretty good job.”

Story continues

The plans are to still take things day-by-day with Fenton, but if all goes according to plan, he’s due for a big role in Spagnuolo’s defense this season.

List

Best highlights from Day 15 of Chiefs training camp

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire