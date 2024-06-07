Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson re-emerging as potential starter after injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs offense is working to put deep throws back in their offense in 2024.

Throughout voluntary offseason workouts, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and each offensive unit, all the way down to the fourth string, have been throwing the ball deep to receivers on go routes, post routes, and any route combination that has a receiver at least 30 yards down the field.

When cornerback Nazeeh Johnson was covering tight end Noah Gray on the last day of organized team activities on Friday, he got a deep ball thrown his way as he ran down the field with Gray on a go route.

As the ball came down, Johnson soared to highpoint the ball and swat it with his right hand while still keeping his left hand on Gray, which brought a gang of cheers from the defensive players on the field.

While listed as a safety coming out of the 2022 NFL Draft, the seventh-round pick was on the rise to be one of the Chiefs’ starting cornerbacks during the 2023 training camp. Selected at 259th overall out of Marshall University, three picks ahead of San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy who was Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick of the draft, Johnson was coming off of a 2022 season where he only played special teams and collecting eight tackles in KC’s Super Bowl-winning season.

“Last year, he was on track to start,” safety Justin Reid said. “He was really developing so well. Just consistent, smart player, knows the calls, willing tackler, and then he had that unfortunate injury.”

Johnson tore his ACL during training camp in the indoor facility at Missouri Western State University where the Chiefs hold training camp every season in one of the few days where they practiced indoors. He was placed on injured reserve on July 30.

The Martinsburg, West Virginia native was an exclusive rights free agent at the end of the 2023 season. An exclusive rights free agent is a player with two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract.

The Chiefs re-signed Johnson in March.

Now, approximately 312 days later, Johnson feels like he’s even better than where he was last preseason and is ready to pick up where he left off.

“The journey has been wonderful man,” Johnson said on Thursday at a charity softball game hosted by Reid and Chiefs guard Trey Smith. “It’s been ups and downs but mainly on they come up. They kept me on a strict path and now I’m out here competing with people with healthy knees and stuff like that.”

“My goal is to be where I left off last year, but ultimately just help the team in any aspect. If it’s special teams, being the third corner, whatever they need me to do, I’m willing to do for the team because it’s bigger than me. So right now, my main focus is just getting back to where I was before.”

Johnson, who turns 26 on July 17, practiced with a brace on his knee in some of his first OTA practices and didn’t take any reps in the team period or 7 on 7 periods. On Thursday, he wore a splint on his first two left fingers and said he hyperextended his fingers making a play on the ball.

He said he broke up a pass on a curl route during Wednesday’s practice and when he came down he hurt his fingers but nothing serious. The 5’10 defensive back is a supreme athlete clocking a 4.35 40-yard dash and a 42-inch vertical at his pro day to go with his swift hips and quick footwork.

“I like this because this is what happens when you play football,” Johnson said with glee. “It just reminds me I’m back playing football again.”

“Man it felt good. All the DBs, the Fab Five, everybody was like, super excited. And then we watched it in film and [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] was like ‘Welcome back.’ And that was the best.”

Johnson is already making plays with the first-string defense in his first few days fully cleared to practice.

“He’s slowly been working in there. but it’s great to see him back,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said at the softball game. “I thought he was doing a good job when he got hurt. But we’ll see. You know, ACLs take a little while to come [back from].”

As he worked his way back, he took a lot of mental reps and dove into the playbook as he watched from the sidelines. He credits Chiefs assistant athletic trainer David Glover for helping him rehab his knee and getting his trust back in his leg when planting and cutting off of it, a process that can give athletes pause as they return from some injuries.

“Glove is an amazing guy,” Johnson said. “I worked with him when I first tore my hamstring my rookie year. And he took me and helped me get back up and he said he wanted to take the challenge. We became really close over the process because you know, some days I don’t want to do the work because you see your teammates out there balling and having fun and then you’re in there training. So he just stayed on me and we have a great system. Now I’m back hitting the ground running, no setbacks, no nothing like my knee feels really good.

“I feel like I felt way better than I did last year,” Johnson said. “I feel faster, I feel stronger. My hamstrings are a lot more bulletproof. Everything around my ACL is coming together. So now just picking up where I left off. No hesitation, not at all.”

He felt like the toughest part of the journey to recovery was when he first suffered the injury because Johnson knew he was trending up to be a pivotal feature in the Chiefs’ defense that ended up being one of the best in the NFL en route to a second straight Super Bowl win.

“God had to humble me a little bit which we all need that,” Johnson said. “I’m glad it did because now it showed me how much I really do miss football and how much I really love the game of football and just getting back and competing.

“Now it feels even more when I make a play because all the work I had to put in. I had no breaks. So like every day, I was in five days a week since February 26. I was seeing the coaches go [home] and I’m still there. Glove always said I got to train harder because technically I’m in a negative percentage because everybody’s training with a healthy knee and I had to train to get back and then I got to train more to keep up with them.”

The Fab Five are the Chiefs’ defensive backs class from the 2022 NFL Draft: Johnson, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, and safety Bryan Cook. Each player has had a key role in the Chiefs’ success on defense and special teams in their two seasons with the team.

McDuffie was a first-team All-Pro selection last season, Williams and Watson have seen a bevy of snaps at corner and Cook was having an outstanding second season as a starter before a season-ending ankle injury in December.

Replacing lockdown cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is at the top of the team’s to-do list on defense on their quest for a third straight Super Bowl and they hope to do that with a combination of the cornerbacks they have now that could include fourth-year corner Kelvin Joseph and sixth-round rookie Kamal Hadden.

With Johnson back in the fold and feeling healthy, he adds to their arsenal of defensive backs that they can throw at opponents throughout all four quarters of a game.

If Johnson can stay healthy, he could have a breakout season in 2024.

“I feel like I’m back on where I need to. Now it’s just a confidence part,” he said. “But I think once I get more repetition to get used to it, I’m making the same plays I was making before so getting back used to it.”

“He’s been shaking back,” Reid said. “He was able to get some more reps with the 1s again [Friday]. And he’s healing remarkably and really moving around well, so he’ll continue to build his confidence back up, and he’ll be another good player and another weapon for us.”

