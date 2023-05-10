Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed responds to WR Tyreek Hill’s comments

The 2023 NFL regular season schedule is set to be released this Thursday, with millions awaiting the Kansas City Chiefs’ path to another Super Bowl run. We’ve learned that one highly-anticipated matchup won’t be taking place at Arrowhead Stadium, with Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins traveling to Frankfurt, Germany for their matchup.

Hill wasn’t shy recently when he was filmed in Kansas City proudly boasting his excitement to play a regular season game against his former team. The comments would lead to some fun social media exchanges, but the dramatics will take place on the gridiron next season.

Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed was a guest on the NFL Network Tuesday night, and he shared his thoughts on receivers he is looking forward to battling against in 2023.

“I love that matchup with me and Davante (Adams); he’s a great player, a great wide receiver,” said Sneed. “Tyreek has been talking a lot of trash. He talking about coming back to the Arrowhead. We’re gonna show him, though, when he gets here.”

"I take notes of what he said…we'll see once he comes to Arrowhead." You think @jay__sneed & the @Chiefs are excited to play @cheetah this season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QXpEgKEkQ0 — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) May 9, 2023

Sneed is the only cornerback in the NFL with over 100 tackles and over ten passes defended last season while being the only player with over six sacks and over 25 passes defended since 2020. The excellent start to Sneed’s career is serving as extra motivation for him to face off against his former teammate this season.

“I don’t really get into (the trash talk), but I take notes of what he said. I see it. (I’m) on the internet,” said Sneed. “We’ll see when he comes to Arrowhead.”

Of course, Hill won’t be coming to Arrowhead with the game taking place at the neutral Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.

Hill is coming off the best statistical season of his career last year with the Dolphins. The Chiefs and Sneed will be getting their chance to respond as a team to Hill’s promise.

