Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed says he has cleared NFL’s concussion protocol

Kansas City Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed broke some injury-related news during Super Bowl LVII opening night.

Sneed suffered a concussion during the first several snaps of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s been working his way through the NFL’s concussion protocols, but he was a non-participant in practice all last week. It appears he’ll be ready to go for practice and the Super Bowl.

Sneed told reporters on Monday evening that he’s cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and that he’ll play on Sunday. NFL Network’s James Palmer was among the first to report:

#chiefs CB L’Jarius Snead told me has cleared concussion protocol. He’ll practice tomorrow. He’s good to go for Super Bowl Sunday. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 7, 2023

Sneed, 26, is the team’s longest-tenured cornerback on the 53-man roster. He’s also the only player at the cornerback position who has appeared in a Super Bowl with this team. His veteran leadership will be a big help to the rookie defensive backs on the field who are set to play in the biggest game of their careers.

