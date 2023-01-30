Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed suffers apparent head injury on opening drive vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals is not off to a great start on the injury front.

Just a few plays into the game, Chiefs veteran CB L’Jarius Sneed came up to make a tackle on Bengals RB Samaje Perine. He got Perine down on the ground, but in doing so he suffered an apparent head injury. He was down on the field for quite some time getting attended to by the training staff before getting up and walking off the field under his own power and into the medical tent.

As a result of Sneed’s injury, Joshua Williams came into the game alongside Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie. That means the Chiefs are now lining up three rookie cornerbacks against the Bengals’ talented trio of receivers that features Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Per the CBS broadcast, Sneed is officially being evaluated for a head injury and has gone to the locker room. The team confirmed that Sneed is, in fact, being evaluated for a concussion.

CB L’Jarius Sneed is being evaluated for a concussion. pic.twitter.com/7iEcgYJFos — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

List

5 things to watch in Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Championship Game

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire