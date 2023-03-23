Chiefs CB Joshua Williams visits St. Kitts and Nevis

Kansas City Chiefs CB Joshua Williams is getting to play the role of ambassador after the team’s Super Bowl LVII victory.

Williams is on a visit to the Eastern Caribbean island nation of St. Kitts and Nevis (aka The Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis), where his father, George Williams, was born before eventually emigrating to The United States. The official government Twitter account for St. Kitts and Nevis shared photos of Williams and his family meeting with Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Michael Drew on Tuesday, March 21.

Check it out:

Super Bowl winning Cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs,Joshua Williams is visiting St. Kitts and Nevis, the native land of his father. The NFL player is the son of Mr. George Williams who formerly resided in Molineux. Williams arrived in the Federation on Tuesday, March21, 2023 pic.twitter.com/CFtQMXUnkl — SKN Government (@skngov) March 23, 2023

During the course of the 2022 NFL season, Williams took part in an NFL initiative celebrating international diversity. Through that initiative, he was able to wear a decal on his helmet of a flag of a specific country or territory that represents their nationality or cultural heritage. Williams chose to wear the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis and became a Super Bowl champion while wearing their flag on his helmet.

Here’s a look at the flag on his helmet in Week 13 against the Bengals:

Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

More Free Agency!

Jets to sign Chiefs free agent WR Mecole Hardman Cowboys to sign Chiefs free agent RB Ronald Jones Chiefs to re-sign free agent DT Derrick Nnadi

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire