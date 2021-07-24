Chiefs CB DeAndre Baker practices for first time following broken femur

Kansas City Chiefs rookies, quarterbacks and injured players reported to training camp on Friday, taking part in a closed practice on Saturday.

A total of 28 players were seen in action, with DE Malik Herring and DB Armani Watts still sidelined with their respective injuries. A total of three injured players returned to practice, with DE Taco Charlton and DB Juan Thornhill continuing to practice as they did at the end of mandatory minicamp. One injured player, however, made an anticipated return to action.

Cornerback DeAndre Baker took his first practice repetitions since the 2020 NFL season on Saturday. The former 2019 first-round draft pick was first signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad in November of last year. The New York Giants released the former Georgia Bulldog before he was cleared of allegations of an armed robbery.

Baker earned his first opportunity to play for Kansas City in Week 15, playing just a few snaps on special teams against the Saints. He’d see his biggest opportunity in Week 17, showing promise as a starter before suffering an improbable injury. Baker fractured his femur on a non-contact play, with a clean break that would end his year prematurely.

Baker was sidelined throughout OTAs and minicamp, continuing to rehab his injury. His return to action saw few limitations, even participating in 7-on-7 team drills according to KC Star beat reporter Sam McDowell. While this was a lighter padless practice, Baker’s return still signaled that he is trending toward full participation during training camp.

With questions at the cornerback position following the departure of Bashaud Breeland, the former first-round draft pick should have a big opportunity in front of him. Baker’s health and participation will be vital if he’s to seize that opportunity and make his mark on the Chiefs’ roster in 2021.

List