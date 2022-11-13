Chiefs CB Chris Lammons in NFL concussion protocol

The Kansas City Chiefs are down one of their key special teamers.

The team announced that CB Chris Lammons is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and is being evaluated for a concussion. He was holding his shoulder awkwardly before he left the field after a punt early in the second quarter. There was a stoppage of play so the training staff could attend to Lammons.

The special teamer was quickly evaluated on the sideline and escorted back to the locker room for further evaluation.

CB Chris Lammons is in the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/MRiuozgAIq — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 13, 2022

Lammons made a heads-up play on special teams earlier in the game, resulting in a touchback for the team. He’s one of the multi-phase players who do a lot for Dave Toub’s unit. If he’s unable to return, it’ll be a big loss for that group, who haven’t exactly had the best day of work so far.

