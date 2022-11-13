Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap becomes 41st player in NFL history with 100 career sacks

Kansas City Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap has done something that few NFL players have accomplished.

With a half-sack against Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence at the end of the first quarter of Week 10, Dunlap became the 41st NFL player to reach 100 career sacks since the stat became an official statistic back in the 1982 NFL season. He also became the eighth active player in the NFL to reach 100 career sacks.

He recorded his first 82.5 career sacks in the 11 years he spent with the Cincinnati Bengals. He recorded another 13.5 sacks in two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He has four sacks with the Chiefs so far this season.

With that sack, @Carlos_Dunlap becomes just the 8th active player to reach 100 career sacks! pic.twitter.com/3vjwAOyHAs — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 13, 2022

This was a milestone that Dunlap set out to achieve this season as a promise to his late father:

“I’ve had a couple of games now with a chance to do it and we want to get that done – obviously so we can get over that hump. That’s not my sole goal, but that’s just a milestone and something that I told my dad that I was going to do, so it’s important to me to get that done. But obviously, I need 108 or 110 (sacks) to be in that legendary type of conversations (like) top 50 ever and stuff like that so those are real goals. But I promised my dad that I was going to do 100 and obviously losing him this year, getting that 100 early in this season is important to me.”

If he continues to perform as he has in the past two games, there will be more sacks for Dunlap in his future with the Chiefs.

