Chiefs-Cardinals, Raiders-Chargers highlight Sunday afternoon schedule in Week 1
The three biggest games of the league’s opening weekend all were previously reported: The Bills and Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a Thursday Night Football game at SoFi Stadium; the Bucs will play at the Cowboys in the first Sunday Night Football game, which is a rematch of their season opener a year ago; and Russell Wilson returns to Seattle as the quarterback of the Broncos in the first Monday Night Football game of the year.
The NFL released the entire Week 1 schedule, and the rest of the opening weekend schedule features several intriguing matchups:
Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. window:
Saints at Falcons
Browns at Panthers
49ers at Bears
Steelers at Bengals
Eagles at Lions
Colts at Texans
Patriots at Dolphins
Ravens at Jets
Jaguars at Commanders
Sunday, Sept. 11, 4:25 p.m. window:
Chiefs at Cardinals
Raiders at Chargers
Packers at Vikings
Giants at Titans
