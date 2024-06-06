Chiefs cancel practice Thursday after player goes into cardiac arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs canceled practice on Thursday following a medical emergency involving defensive end B.J. Thompson.

Thompson, a second-year defensive end for the Chiefs, was taken to the hospital after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest.

Scary moment for BJ Thompson, the 2nd Year player out of SFA. Glad medical staff was there, ready immediately and is stable after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/tt4skxSSnv — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 6, 2024

The Chiefs planned to wrap up their voluntary offseason workouts on Thursday, but a team spokesman said the practice would be pushed to Friday. That is when Chiefs coach Andy Reid and other players will speak to reporters.

The 27-year-old Thompson was a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs out of Stephen F. Austin in last year’s draft. The only game Thompson appeared in was their regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, when Kansas City already had clinched its playoff spot and the game’s outcome was meaningless. Thompson had two tackles in that game.

