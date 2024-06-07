Chiefs cancel practice after DE BJ Thompson experiences cardiac arrest: 'He's stable and vitals are good'

BJ Thompson, a backup defensive end, is in stable condition after being transported to the hospital

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman BJ Thompson is reportedly in stable condition after experiencing a seizure during practice on Thursday. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs canceled team practice on Thursday after a player had a medical emergency.

Backup defensive end BJ Thompson had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest in a special teams meeting on Thursday, according to multiple reports. Thompson was transported by ambulance to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The team quickly canceled practice and media availability for the day.

"BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he's stable and vitals are good," his agent Chris Turnage told the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday night. "His family asks for your continued prayers."

Thompson was selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the NFL Draft last year out of Stephen F. Austin and Baylor. He appeared in one game last season, largely on special teams, and made two tackles.

The Chiefs will finish OTA workouts this week. Mandatory minicamp is set to start on June 11 before official training camp kicks off in July.