Chiefs C Creed Humphrey one of NFL’s most egregious Pro Bowl snubs

The Kansas City Chiefs had six players selected for the 2022 Pro Bowl. They’re one of just three teams to get six or more players in the Pro Bowl, joining the Indianapolis Colts (7) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6). The team even had eight players selected as Pro Bowl alternates. Yes, the Chiefs are aiming to be playing in the Super Bowl and not the Pro Bowl, but these selections are important to a player’s legacy. It might seem futile to air grievances about a Pro Bowl snub for Kansas City given those circumstances, but we’re going to do it anyway.

Rookie C Creed Humphrey was one of the eight players selected as a Pro Bowl alternate, but he was more than deserving of an outright selection to the Pro Bowl for his accomplishments. He’s not only been a standout as a rookie, but he has a solid argument to be the NFL’s best center in football this season.

Our friends over at Touchdown Wire named him one of the NFL’s most egregious Pro Bowl snubs. Here’s what Doug Farrar had to say about why Humphrey was deserving:

“The Chiefs selected Humphrey out of Oklahoma with the 63rd overall pick in the 2021 draft, and all the rookie has done since then is to become one of the best centers in the NFL, regardless of experience. This season, Humphrey has allowed just one sack (Week 4 against the Eagles) and 10 total pressures. As he was in college, Humphrey has also been an absolute mauler in the run game. This was one of the most egregious snubs at any position this year, but if Humphrey keeps it up, he’s going to have a boatload of Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods in his future.”

Farrar had Humphrey replacing Colts C Ryan Kelly, which is absolutely the right call. Humphrey has been more impressive in every facet of his game this season to Kelly, be it run-blocking, sacks allowed, pressures allowed or penalties.

The funny thing here is you can’t even blame Pro Bowl being a “popularity contest” for Humphrey’s absence. He won the popular vote, with fans voting him as the No. 1 center in the AFC conference with over 128,000 votes. That means the consensus player and coach voting tipped the scales against Humphrey.

If the Pro Bowl is really about celebrating the best players at their respective positions, their process to get there needs some work. It’s reminiscent of former Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz, who was a perennial All-Pro and never a Pro Bowler. Hopefully, there is greater recognition for Humphrey and his performance in the future because it has been nothing short of incredible.

