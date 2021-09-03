Chiefs C Creed Humphrey named to PFF preseason All-Rookie team

The Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest challenge of the offseason was to go out and improve the depth on their offensive line after the loss in Super Bowl LV.

The team managed to make improvements by all means available to them, signing free agents, making trades and adding talent in the 2021 NFL draft. It’s likely that the Chiefs plan to start two draft picks on the offensive line this season. Typically, that might leave people a little concerned, but these two players have earned this opportunity over their veteran counterparts every step of the way.

One of the Chiefs’ rookie starters on the offensive line was even recognized by Pro Football Focus for his performance during the preseason, earning preseason All-Rookie honors. That player was none other than second-round draft pick, Creed Humphrey.

Here is what PFF’s Michael Renner had to say about him:

“Humphrey was one of the most battle-tested centers in the draft, making his smooth transition unsurprising, to say the least. He earned a 75.6 run–blocking grade to go with an 83.7 pass-blocking grade. That looks even more impressive when you consider it came while running with the Chiefs starters.”

Even without the numbers from PFF, it’s hard not to come away impressed with Humphrey’s preseason performance. He didn’t allow a single sack during the preseason, let alone a single pressure. There were no snapping problems between him and Patrick Mahomes, despite being one of the only left-handed snappers in NFL history. Also, Humphrey’s athleticism was on display numerous times, getting out in space and making key blocks.

The best part about Humphrey’s selection to the preseason All-Rookie team is that he wasn’t even the highest-graded Chiefs rookie on the offensive line. That honor belongs to sixth-round draft pick Trey Smith, who notched a 74.4 overall grade compared to Humphrey’s 73.7.

Don’t underestimate the group of rookies starting along the offensive line for Kansas City. They’re not your average first-year players.

