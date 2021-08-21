Chiefs C Austin Blythe had hernia surgery, expected to miss three weeks

Kansas City Chiefs C Austin Blythe didn’t play a snap in preseason Week 2 and now we know why.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Blythe recently underwent surgery to repair a hernia. The surgery is expected to sideline him three weeks, which lines up with Week 1 of the NFL season.

#Chiefs C Austin Blythe recently had hernia surgery that will sideline him three weeks, source said. Should be back in time for Week 1. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2021

