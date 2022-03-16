Chiefs C Austin Blythe expected to sign with Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost another free agent during the legal tampering period.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chiefs backup center Austin Blythe is set to sign with the Seattle Seahawks. Blythe signed a one-year deal with KC last season with an opportunity to compete for a starting job in Kansas City on the offensive interior. He was ultimately beat out by two rookies, Creed Humphrey at center and Trey Smith at right guard.

Blythe never ended up playing a game for the Chiefs last year, but he was a key backup on the offensive interior. One that was trusted to fill in at either guard or center, so that’ll be valuable depth lost for Kansas City.

Former Chiefs’ center Austin Blythe is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

On the flip side of this, the Seahawks are notorious for not having a good offensive line. It’s very possible that Blythe ends up starting games for Seattle at either center or guard. That’d put the Chiefs in line to earn a compensatory pick for Blythe in 2023.

