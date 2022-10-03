Chiefs and Bucs look to be going in opposite directions | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports Videos

Patrick Mahomes hit an NFL milestone en route to the Chiefs’ decisive win over the Buccaneers in Tampa, the Bills stunned the Ravens in Baltimore, Cooper Rush made Cowboys history, DK Metcalf was carted off the field for a surprising reason, J.J. Watt played after revealing a major health scare, the Patriots’ third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe took on Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field, and the Jets vs. Steelers game yielded an unexpected showdown between young quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Kenny Pickett. Plus, Albert Pujols continues to write a Hollywood ending to his incredible MLB career.