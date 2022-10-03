Chiefs and Bucs look to be going in opposite directions | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss Kansas City’s convincing win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay on Sunday Night Football. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense were virtually unstoppable, including outrushing the Bucs 189-3. Tom Brady had a decent game, but could not keep pace with KC. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.