Chiefs and Buccaneers to square off on Sunday Night Football

Games between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have been thrilling affairs. The NFL is hoping that is the case again this year when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

The game was announced on social media and on Good Morning Football:

Mahomes vs Brady. Week 4. Sunday Night Football. LETS GO! @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/5TA83OEAos — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 12, 2022

The quarterbacks have met five times before, with Brady holding a 3-2 edge over Mahomes. They met twice in the 2018-2019 season, with Brady — then with the New England Patriots — coming out on top in both games. First was a regular-season game that came down to a last-second field goal, and then the Patriots went into Arrowhead Stadium and won the AFC Championship Game in overtime.

They met next in December of 2019, where Mahomes got his first win against Brady by a final score of 23-16.

Their next two meetings came after Brady signed with the Buccaneers. They met in the regular season during the 2020 season, and Mahomes and company won by a final score of 27-24 after building an early lead thanks to a huge first quarter. The rematch came in Super Bowl LV to split their 2-2 head-to-head record, and it was Brady and the Buccaneers who emerged victorious.

Might this be the last meeting between the two? Only time will tell. But the NFL, and football fans, are hoping it is another classic.