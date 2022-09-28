If Chiefs-Buccaneers is moved, it will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium

With Hurricane Ian due to make landfall in Western Florida shortly, the NFL has not yet moved Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers.

But if the game is relocated, we now know where it will be played.

NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller told reporters on Wednesday that the game would be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Vikings.

Minnesota is playing the Saints in London on Sunday, which makes the venue available.

But Miller noted, via Albert Breer of SI.com, that “until we know more about the storm, it’s gonna be difficult to make that decision.”

The NFL may take up to Friday to determine where Sunday’s game between Kansas City and Tampa Bay will be located.

The Buccaneers are using the Dolphins’ facility in South Florida this week to practice, as Miami is out of town to play on Thursday night against Cincinnati.

