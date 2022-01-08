Chiefs, Broncos trade touchdowns as Denver leads 21-17

Kansas City’s offense got back on track to open the third quarter. But Denver didn’t take long to respond.

After the Chiefs and Broncos traded touchdowns to start the second half, Denver leads 21-17.

Running back Jerick McKinnon hasn’t made many notable plays for the Chiefs this season. But he got a key one to cap Kansas City’s first drive of the second half in Saturday’s matchup against Denver.

McKinnon caught a short swing pass on the left side on third-and-7, and was able to dodge several defenders on the way to a 14-yard touchdown.

It was McKinnon’s first touchdown as a Chief and gave his club a 17-14 lead to start the third quarter.

The Chiefs are now 6-of-8 on third down in Sunday’s contest and have 21 first downs. The drive totaled nine plays and 75 yards, taking 4:17 off the clock.

But after McKinnon’s touchdown, the Broncos kept their ensuing drive going when quarterback Drew Lock hit receiver Tim Patrick for a 31-yard gain on third-and-13 from the Denver 22. Two plays later, running back Melvin Gordon took a carry 47 yards to his left for a touchdown.

Gordon now has seven carries for 94 yards on Saturday.

Also notably for the Broncos, right tackle Bobby Massie was declared out with a concussion before the start of the game. According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Massie slipped on a patch of ice on his way to the stadium on Saturday morning, which is how he suffered the concussion. Massie also missed last week’s game while on the COVID-19 list.

