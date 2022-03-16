The Chiefs are keeping their backup quarterback.

According to multiple reports, Chad Henne is set to re-sign with Kansas City on a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Henne has been with the Chiefs since 2018, the first year Patrick Mahomes took over as a starter. When Mahomes was out for a couple of games in 2019, however, the club turned to Matt Moore — who went 1-1 as a starter.

Henne started the Chiefs’ regular-season finale in 2020, as the team had already clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed. And he did finish Kansas City’s divisional-round victory over Cleveland in the 2020 postseason, making a key fourth-down throw to receiver Tyreek Hill to seal the game.

A Dolphins second-round pick back in the 2008 draft, Henne has appeared in 75 career games with 54 starts compiling an 18-36 record. He’s thorns 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.

Chiefs bringing back Chad Henne originally appeared on Pro Football Talk