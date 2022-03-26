Chiefs bring in much-needed downfield speed with Marquez Valdes-Scantling

After trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins and altering the entire complexion of their offense, the Chiefs signed former Packers receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million contract The Chiefs knew it would be a tall task to replace Hill, and to be frank, he is irreplaceable. But the Chiefs did the best they could to replace Hill with one of best field stretchers in free agency.

In 2021, injuries limited Valdes-Scantling to only 11 games where he caught 26 passes for 430 yards and three touchdowns. Aside from last year, Valdes-Scantling hasn’t missed a single game in his first three years in the NFL. He has a total of 2,153 yards in his career with an average depth of target of 16.3.

Let’s go to the film to see what the Chiefs will get from their new downfield speedster.

Inside slot in the 3x1 set

Valdes-Scantling stands 6-foot-4 and ran a 4.37 forty-yard dash at the 2018 scouting combine. His speed has always shown up on the field.

According to Next Gen Stats, Valdes-Scantling recorded the second-fastest speed (22.09 mph) of any ball carrier in the NFL last season. That’s faster than any speed clocked by Hill last season (top speed of 21.42 mph). It’s also the fastest speed clocked by a receiver since 2019.

The best way to utilize size and speed is to put him in a mis-match. The best place to get an undersized defensive back is usually in the slot, from trips formation. You’re either going to get matched up against a nickel corner, who is usually a second or third best coverage defender, or a safety (unless you are the Los Angeles Rams who has Jalen Ramsey on the inside).

In the clip below, Valdes-Scantling lines up in the inside slot, running a post or corner route, the option is depending on where the defenders gives the leverage.

His defender is protecting the inside. Valdes-Scantling begins to bend towards the inside to keep the defender going in that direction, then he breaks towards the outside.

Here, the offense is running a similar play but this time the lone receiver on the other side of the field is lined up further out. This will keep the second safety’s attention, so Valdes-Scantling can run his post route with only one defender to beat over the top.

Entering the 2020 season, Valdes-Scantling was third in Packers franchise history to record 25-plus receptions and average 15-plus yards per catch in each of his first three NFL seasons.

The 3×1 formation was a big reason for that, and the Chiefs have been blowing up defenses with their own 3×1 sets for years — Hill as the inside front-side slot receiver, and Travis Kelce as the Y-iso to the back side. Valdes-Scantling brings some of that back to the playbook.

Winning as an outside threat.

One way to get your receivers one-on-one against coverage is to put them on the outside. Valdes-Scantling has shown over the last four seasons that he can beat defenders in press coverage and then stack them at the top of his routes.

Getting right on top of a defender allows the receiver to control their body and get underneath a deep ball uncontested.

Valdes-Scantling uses this technique a lot when making his way down the sideline. Most corners will try and push speedy receivers off their route-line, but Valdes-Scantling uses his play-strength and speed to his advantage. He earns leverage early by using his upper-body to lean through his stem which gives him separation without having to extend his arms.

According to PFF, 46% of Valdes-Scantling’s targets came from passes thrown 20 or more yards in the air.

In order to get him the ball deep, expect the Chiefs to line him up from the inside against the mismatch, one-on-one on the outside, and then from a stacked formation where he can hide his stride earlier in the route without interruption.

We’ve watched Patrick Mahomes chuck balls deep down the field, but now he has a guy who has speed paired with impressive size in his depth chart. There’s no replacing Tyreek Hill on the field, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling does bring some downfield explosiveness back to the roster.

