Will Chiefs bring back throwback Dallas Texans helmets in 2022?

Last season, NFL owners approved the use of alternate helmets when worn with alternate uniforms. They’d previously banned the use of alternate helmets, citing player safety concerns. However, with vast improvements in helmet safety over the years, they decided to lift their ban. That change has paved the way for a number of teams to bring back alternate uniforms and helmets. Most recently, the New England Patriots announced that they’re bringing back one of their beloved uniform combos and a helmet featuring their throwback logo.

The Chiefs haven’t gone through too many uniform changes over the years and they’re one of the few organizations that maintain they won’t explore a rebrand in uniforms. Because of that, the team really only has one classic alternate helmet they can use:

Before the AFL-NFL merger, the then-Dallas Texans wore these helmets from 1960-1962. With little desire to compete with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, Lamar Hunt ultimately moved the team to Kansas City in 1963 and rebranded as the Chiefs. That’s when they made the swap to the current Arrowhead logo you see today.

The team hasn’t worn these throwback helmets since 2009. They wore them that year when they played the Dallas Cowboys in October, but they also wore them for the AFL Legacy game against the then-Oakland Raiders in November. That game against the Raiders would mark the last time the team wore these specific throwback helmets.

Last season, when the news of alternate helmets returning broke, Chiefs fans weren’t too thrilled about the idea. While fans do appreciate the rich history of the franchise, they’re very proud to be in Kansas City. We know that the team equipment department still has the decals for these helmets, which means they could bring them back, but it’d still be a rather bold move for this team.

