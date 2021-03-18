Chiefs bring back Mike Remmers

Mike Remmers didn’t have the best outing in Super Bowl LV, but the Chiefs are still bringing him back for the 2021 season.

Remmers’ agent Brett Tessler announced that his client had agreed to a new deal with the team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a one-year deal worth $7 million with $3.5 million in guaranteed money.

Remmers started at left tackle in the Super Bowl because Eric Fisher was out with a torn Achilles and was part of a losing effort against the Tampa pass rush. He had been starting at right tackle in place of Mitchell Schwartz before making that move.

Fisher and Schwartz are both off the team now with Joe Thuney and Kyle Long coming on as free agents. Center Austin Reiter remains a free agent, so the team isn’t done making moves on the line that they hope will result in fewer performances like they had in February.

