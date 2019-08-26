Chiefs’ Breeland Speaks, Chad Henne set for surgery

The Chiefs have some bad injury news heading into the final week of the preseason.

Chiefs V.P. of sports medicine Rick Burkholder told reporters today that defensive end Breeland Speaks and backup quarterback Chad Henne are both set for surgery.

Speaks, a second-round draft pick last year who played in all 16 games with four starts, suffered an MCL sprain. Henne, who was set to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes, had a high ankle sprain and an ankle fracture. Both will go under the knife tomorrow.

As previously announced, wide receiver Marcus Kemp is out for the season with a knee injury. He is also having surgery tomorrow.

With Henne out, the health of Patrick Mahomes becomes even more important to the Chiefs. Behind Mahomes and Henne on the depth chart are only the inexperienced backups Chase Litton and Kyle Shurmur.