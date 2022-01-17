The Chiefs are pulling away.

Quickly.

After scoring twice within the last two minutes of the second quarter, the Chiefs have put up two more touchdowns within the first six minutes of the third to take a commanding 35-14 lead.

The club used a nine-play, 68-yard drive to open the half, which ended with a touchdown by an offensive lineman. Though it initially looked like receiver Tyreek Hill scored on a short pass near the goal line, Hill was actually down a yard short.

So on third-and-goal from the 1, Kansas City inserted Nick Allegretti as an extra offensive lineman on the right side. After tossing edge rusher T.J. Watt to the ground, Allegretti was wide open in the end zone and Patrick Mahomes hit him for a touchdown.

Then on the first play of Pittsburgh’s ensuing drive, running back Najee Harris fumbled for the first time all year and defensive end Frank Clark picked it up for an extra possession.

A play later, Mahomes hit Hill in stride as he crossed into the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs had scored five straight touchdowns, but Pittsburgh finally responded. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is likely playing his final game, tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson to give Pittsburgh its first offensive points of the contest.

Chiefs blowing it open, lead Steelers 35-14 in third quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk