Chiefs' BJ Thompson Released from Hospital After Seizure and Cardiac Arrest

The 25-year-old backup defensive end suffered the medical emergency on June 6 during a special teams meeting

BJ Thompson is on the road to recovery.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive end was discharged from the hospital on Monday, June 10, four days after Thompson suffered a medical emergency during a meeting at the team’s facility, his agent Chris Turnage told the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

"The family thanks everyone for their prayers and wants to especially thank the Chiefs medical and training staff for their rapid response and professionalism throughout this situation," Turnage said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Arkansas native went into cardiac arrest after suffering a seizure during a special teams meeting on Thursday, June 6, per the NFL Network.

Chiefs personnel immediately began CPR and Thompson was transported to a local hospital.

Later that evening, Thompson's agent told Pelissero he was "unconscious" while at the hospital. “BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he’s stable and vitals are good. His family asks for your continued prayers," the statement from Turnage said at the time.

But after being put on a ventilator Thursday night, Thompson quickly rebounded the next day.

Rick Burkholder, vice president of sports medicine and performance for the team, updated reporters on the second-year player’s health during a press conference on June 7, saying, "He's alert, he's awake. He's coming through quite well."

Thompson, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, played at Baylor University before he transferred to Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.

As a rookie last season, he played one game during Week 18 where he made two tackles and logged 28 defensive snaps and 16 special teams reps, according to NFL.com.

Thompson was inactive during the Chiefs’ playoff run, including their Super Bowl LVIII win in February.



