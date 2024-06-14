Chiefs’ BJ Thompson Makes Surprise Appearance at Team Ring Ceremony After Surviving Cardiac Arrest

The defensive end arrived at the celebration exactly one week after his health scare

AP Photo/Ashley Landis BJ Thompson

BJ Thompson's path to recovery continues.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive end made a surprise appearance at the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, June 13. During the private event, the Super Bowl champions celebrated their February win and received their Super Bowl 58 rings.

Thompson's appearance comes one week after he suffered a medical emergency during a meeting at the team’s facility, his agent Chris Turnage told the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

On Thursday, June 6, the Arkansas native went into cardiac arrest after suffering a seizure during a special teams meeting, per the NFL Network.

Ric Tapia/Getty BJ Thompson

The team's personnel immediately began CPR, and Thompson was transported to a local hospital.

Later that evening, Thompson's agent told Pelissero he was "unconscious" while at the hospital and was put on a ventilator that night. The next day, he quickly rebounded and was "alert" and "awake," said Rick Burkholder, vice president of sports medicine and performance for the Chiefs.

Thompson, 25, was discharged from the hospital on Monday, June 10, four days after the health scare.



Ric Tapia/Getty BJ Thompson

Thompson, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, played at Baylor University before he transferred to Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.

As a rookie last season, he played one game during Week 18 where he made two tackles and logged 28 defensive snaps and 16 special teams reps, according to NFL.com.

Thompson was inactive during the Chiefs’ playoff run, including their Super Bowl LVIII win in February.

