Chiefs' BJ Thompson Attends Super Bowl Ring Event After Health Scare

BJ Thompson celebrating with his teammates? Now that's a touchdown.

One week after the defensive end's medical emergency, he attended the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Missouri on June 13.

For the event, Thompson wore a light blue suit over a white shirt and finished his look with a coordinating tie, white hat and matching sneakers—with the Chiefs noting on Instagram the players are "always ready for the red carpet." And the athlete was able to add a new accessory to his ensemble—posting a video of himself rocking his Super Bowl ring.

Thompson suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting on June 6, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The sports journalist added the Chiefs' medical team worked quickly, an ambulance was called and that the player was in stable condition.

Soon after, Thompson's agent Chris Turnage gave an update on his condition.

"BJ is still unconscious at this point, but he's stable and vitals are good," he told Pelissero that evening. "His family asks for your continued prayers."

The following day, Turnage told Pelissero Thompson "is awake and responsive." And on June 10, the agent informed the reporter the 25-year-old was released from the hospital.

"The family thanks everyone for their prayers," Turnage added, per Pelissero's tweet, "and wants to especially thank the Chiefs medical and training staff for their rapid response and professionalism throught [sic] this situation."

And recently, Turnage reflected on the "very scary event."

"It's very tough watching, you know, somebody there in the bed," he told Fox 4 June 11. "Like you said, you don't have control over the situation. You can't do something immediately to snap your fingers and make it better."

However, Turnage said Thompson—who was drafted by the Chiefs in 2023 and played in one game during his first season—had already started his road to recovery.

"BJ is doing much better," he added. "He is out of the hospital. He's home. He's having conversations, normal activity, prognosis is good. Still some confusion, trying to figure out different tests and what not, but he's definitely feeling a lot better now for sure."

