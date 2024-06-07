Chiefs’ BJ Thompson ‘alert and awake’ after seizure, cardiac arrest

(WJW) – Kansas City Chiefs defensive end B.J. Thompson is “awake” and “alert” after a medical emergency left him unconscious during practice on Thursday.

Thompson, a second-year defensive end for the Chiefs, was taken to the hospital after suffering a seizure and going into cardiac arrest.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero posted on X on Friday saying, “A positive update: #Chiefs DE BJ Thompson is awake and responsive, according to his agent, Chris Turnage.”

Pelissero also said, “One day after Thompson suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest during a special teams meeting, the second-year pro’s prognosis is good.”

The Chiefs canceled all team activities scheduled for Thursday after Thompson’s health scare.

