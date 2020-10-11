Chiefs-Bills Week 6 update: Titans have COVID positive test on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills had their Week 6 meeting on Thursday Night Football moved back to some time the ensuing weekend by the NFL due to COVID-19 concerns in the league causing scheduling changes.

In Week 5, the Bills were scheduled to visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but due to the Titans’ outbreak of COVID-19 in their clubhouse, the game was pushed back to Tuesday. That move caused Chiefs-Bills to be pushed back from Thursday.

However, all those moves were tentatively announced and there’s an important piece of the original report to reflect upon with the latest Titans news. Sunday saw the Titans report a new positive COVID-19 pop up in one of their staff members. The NFL has yet to announce what will happen to Tuesday’s Titans-Bills game just yet, but if it is canceled, it was originally reported that if the game is axed off the schedule, the Chiefs could once again be playing in Buffalo on Thursday Night Football.

Stay tuned to Chiefs Wire for the latest updates on Week 6’s Chiefs-Bills contest.

