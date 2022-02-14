Chiefs, Bills open as favorites for Super Bowl LVII title

The Rams won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night and the celebrations didn’t end before it was time for sports books to move on to Super Bowl LVII.

Odds for the next team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy are out and a couple of AFC teams that faced each other in the playoffs have been installed as the favorites to win it all in Arizona next February. According to PointsBet, the Chiefs are +650 to win another Super Bowl title and the Bills are +750 to break through for the first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

The Rams are +1100 to become the first team to repeat as champions since the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. The Packers and Cowboys are both +1400, although Aaron Rodgers‘ announcement about his future plans will likely impact where Green Bay winds up on the board.

The Bengals are +1600 after falling short against the Rams, which is far better odds than they had at this point last year. The Texans and Lions currently bring up the rear at +15000 with the Jets, Giants, and Jaguars rounding out the bottom five right now.

