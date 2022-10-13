Chiefs, Bills to meet as NFL’s top two scoring offenses

When the Chiefs and Bills face off on Sunday afternoon, it will be a rare meeting of the top two scoring offenses in the NFL.

The Chiefs have scored an NFL-high 159 points through five games, while the Bills are next with 152 points. That makes Sunday’s game the first time since 2019 (when the Ravens and 49ers faced off in Week 13) that the NFL’s top two scoring offenses faced off in Week Six or later.

This will be the fifth time that the Chiefs and Bills have faced each other with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as the two starting quarterbacks. The Chiefs have won four of them, including the last time they met, the Chiefs’ 42-36 overtime classic in the playoffs. The two teams also faced off last year in the regular season, with the Bills winning.

Mahomes and Allen rank first and second in touchdown passes this season, making it the first time since 2011 that the two leaders in touchdown passes have faced off in Week Six or later (in 2011 it was Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford in Week 12).

With Mahomes and Allen both signed to long-term contracts, the Chiefs vs. Bills seem poised to give NFL fans a lot of great games for many years to come. And after Sunday, perhaps another one in January.

