Chiefs, Bills lead way-too-early Super Bowl LVIII odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The confetti has barely settled on the slippery grass at State Farm Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but some teams are already thinking about LVIII in Las Vegas.

The Super Bowl is heading to Sin City for the first time on Feb. 11, 2024, and oddsmakers are predicting that this season’s final two teams will be in the mix for next year’s title.

Here is a way-too–early look at Super Bowl LVIII odds.

Who is the favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII?

The Chiefs were listed as slight underdogs against the Eagles, but they are now the favorites to lift the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium in 2024. Patrick Mahomes and Co. lead the pack with +550 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to our partner, PointsBet.

The rest of the top six includes teams that made it to the divisional round this postseason. The Buffalo Bills are next on the list at +600, while the San Francisco 49ers have the best number of any NFC team at +750. Those teams are followed by the Eagles (+800), Cincinnati Bengals (+900) and Dallas Cowboys (+1500).

Two other teams that reached this year’s divisional round missed out on the top 10 for Super Bowl LVIII odds. The Jacksonville Jaguars are 12th at +3300. The New York Giants, meanwhile, are tied for 16th with the Minnesota Vikings, who lost to the Giants in the wild card round, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns with +4500 odds.

The highest odds among teams that didn’t make it past the first weekend of the postseason belong to the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert and Co. have +2200 odds to win it all next February after collapsing against the Jaguars in the wild card round.

As for teams that didn’t reach the playoffs at all in 2022, the Detroit Lions lead with a +2800 figure, followed by the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets at +3000. Those odds could swing dramatically if Green Bay and New York make a trade involving the Packers’ four-time MVP quarterback.

Which team has the worst Super Bowl LVIII odds?

The Houston Texans stand alone with the worst Super Bowl odds for next season at +10000.

The team finished 3-13-1 in 2022 and wound up firing head coach Lovie Smith after Week 18. A loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the regular season finale would have landed the Texans the No. 1 draft pick in 2023, but Smith’s squad rallied and pulled off a stunning upset against its division rivals.

The Texans have a new head coach in Demeco Ryans and will presumably have a rookie quarterback taken with the No. 2 pick in April’s draft, but it could be a while before they exit the NFL’s basement.

Following the Texans, the Colts, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals share the next-worst Super Bowl LVIII odds at +8000. The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders follow those teams at +7500.

Full Super Bowl LVIII odds

Here is where every team stands in Super Bowl LVIII odds:

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.