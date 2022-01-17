Chiefs big man Nick Allegretti discards T.J. Watt, catches TD pass

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Nick Allegretti did double-duty on one play in the third quarter of Sunday’s AFC Super Wild Card game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Allegretti, 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, reported as eligible. He begins the play by blocking and dismissing the great T.J. Watt.

That mission accomplished, Allegretti turned around at the goal line and was the recipient of a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

After the big-man score, Mahomes went the usual route, hitting Tyreek Hill for his fifth TD pass of the game, all in 11 minutes.