Chiefs have best odds to win Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

The disappointing results of Super Bowl LV have barely set in, but sportsbooks are already turning their attention to next year’s game.

The Kansas City Chiefs are now coming off of their second Super Bowl loss in franchise history. Their performance was downright atrocious during the game with failures in execution for all three phases of the game. That doesn’t seem to be scaring away oddsmakers from naming them the favorites for the upcoming Super Bowl LVI.

According to BetMGM, the Chiefs are favored to win Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles at the newly-built SoFi Stadium with +600 odds. The Super Bowl champion Buccaneers come in at No. 3 at +1000 and the losers of the NFC Championship Game (Packers) coming in No. 2 at +900.

It’s hard to imagine that after the performance on Sunday night anyone would pick the Chiefs to win it all in the 2021-2022 season. Yet, even with their Super Bowl LV loss, the Chiefs finished with the best record in the NFL during the 2020 season at 16-3. One of those losses came with backup players in the game in Week 17.

One thing to consider is that they still have Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback and now he’ll be more motivated than ever to get back to the NFL’s biggest stage. Still, the group surrounding him will look much different in 2021. While the core group of players will remain intact, Brett Veach has a lot of decisions to make during free agency and some familiar faces might no longer be with the team.

