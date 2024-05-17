Chiefs begin Phase 3 of the 2024 offseason program on Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to begin Phase 3 of their offseason program on Monday, May 20.

The team completed voluntary meetings and drills while rookie minicamp introduced their new players to the playbook. The team will participate in voluntary workouts called organized team activities (OTAs) and a mandatory minicamp to finish things out until training camp.

OTAs are voluntary and don’t include padded practices or physical contact. They serve as a chance for the Chiefs to get their veterans and rookies on the practice field within team drills for the first time during the offseason.

Here are the details for Phase 3 via the NFL’s offseason workout press release: “Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs.” No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted”

The Chiefs should have many familiar faces at the session, given the looming question marks surrounding Rashee Rice. The young wide receiver’s latest run-in with the law will increase curiosity regarding his availability during week one.

Monday, May 20, will kick off the first of three sessions of OTAs for Kansas City. There will be ten practices spread out over the three sessions. Here are the dates for each of those workouts.

