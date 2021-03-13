Chiefs beef up offensive line in latest 3-round mock draft projection

Charles Goldman
·4 min read

The 2021 NFL draft is less than 50 days away and free agency is just around the corner. Our friends over at Draft Wire recently released an updated 3-round mock draft projection, following the announcement of the NFL’s compensatory draft picks. So who did the Chiefs come away with in the latest mock draft? Well, let’s just say Luke Easterling was paying attention when Kansas City released both of their starting offensive tackles on Thursday.

31. North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Releasing both of your starting tackles is a surefire way to get an offensive tackle sent to you in the first round of a mock draft. Brett Veach mentioned in his pre-free agency press conference that when you pick at No. 31 or No. 32, most of the depth on the offensive line is already gone. Well, that's really true here. Six offensive tackles already are off the board by the time the Chiefs are on the clock. Radunz makes a ton of sense as a replacement option for Eric Fisher at the left tackle position. He's a fit for zone-blocking schemes and he brings some nastiness to the run game. He did a great job climbing to the second level for the Bison and clearing the path for his scrambling QB Trey Lance. His anchor in pass protection is really impressive at times. He's also a good athlete, but he weighed in a little light at his Pro Day (6-5, 301 pounds). The big thing for Radunz, he's a three-time FCS national title winner with North Dakota State. He proved that he can hang against NFL caliber talent at the Senior Bowl and he also showed that he has some versatility, playing left guard at times. If he's available at the end of the first round this would be a solid choice for Kansas City, but asking him to jump in and be a full-time starter in his first year could amount to trial by fire.

63. Tennessee OG Trey Smith

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is a monster of a human, listed at 6-6 and 320 pounds. He is a people-mover in the run game and a brick wall in the passing game. He serves up pancakes like he's the local I-HOP. He has powerful hands and a good understanding of how to out-leverage defenders. He's also a big-time leader for the Volunteers in the locker room. At Tennessee, Smith showed his versatility experience playing left tackle and left guard. He earned back-to-back First-Team All-SEC selections for his performances in 2019 and 2020 at the latter position. In the NFL, Smith is probably a better fit at left guard. That's where he lined up during the week of practice at the Senior Bowl, so I suspect the NFL also feels this way. Smith does have some medical red flags that will need to be cleared by Rick Burkholder and the Chiefs' medical staff. Assuming he passes those checks, this would be a solid piece for Kansas City as they seek to rebuild their offensive line.

94. Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph

Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY NETWORK

Joseph is one of the few corners in this draft class that really saw a big rise from the 2020 college football season after sitting out 2019 due to transfer rules. He had 25 total tackles, a pass defended, four interceptions and one returned for a touchdown in nine games. He was a lockdown corner in coverage too allowing very little in the way of receptions and explosive plays. He's fluid, physical and does a good job of locating and defending the football once it's in the air. Early on in the pre-draft process, Joseph was hailed as someone that the league was really high on. Some even have him being selected as early as the first round of the draft. He seems to be a pretty polarizing prospect between the media and the league, but I'm under the impression that this would be a steal if the Chiefs could manage to come away with this player at No. 94 overall. There's some off-field stuff that teams will have to work through on Joseph, but if teams can clear him, he checks every other box you want.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Mock draft watch: Breaking down Draft Wire’s latest 3-round haul for the Lions

    The basic premise here is a common one for Detroit in mock drafts: premium offensive weapon first, then rebuild the defense

  • Falcons draft QB Trey Lance in Draft Wire’s new mock

    With as many as five quarterbacks projected to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, analysts believe the Atlanta Falcons will draft one with the fourth-overall pick.

  • Report: Chiefs center Austin Reiter likely to leave in free agency

    The Chiefs have a lot of work to do on their offensive line. Kansas City cut both starting offensive tackles, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, today, and starting center Austin Reiter is expected to leave Kansas City in free agency, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The Chiefs have three other offensive linemen who are [more]

  • Report: Chargers aren’t tendering Stephen Anderson

    The Chargers aren’t tendering tight end Stephen Anderson as a restricted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The team still is hoping to bring back Anderson, according to Pelissero. For now, Anderson is headed to the free agent market as is starting tight end Hunter Henry. Anderson, 28, played all 16 games last [more]

  • Alex Cora's plan for Kiké Hernandez, Marwin Gonzalez to be Red Sox leaders

    Red Sox newcomers Kik Hernandez and Marwin Gonzalez will bring plenty of versatility to the roster in 2021. But as John Tomase writes, Alex Cora's "plan" for the two utility men involves an important role off the field.

  • Round 2 Takeaways: English flag flying at TPC

    It's an all-England affair at the halfway point of The Players, where Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick share betting co-favorite honors. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Packers clear cap space by restructuring contract of S Adrian Amos

    The Packers freed up some cap space by restructuring the contract of safety Adrian Amos.

  • Report: Orlando Brown Jr. has had ‘ongoing conversations’ with 6 teams about a trade

    According to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, Baltimore Ravens T Orlando Brown Jr. has had ongoing talks with six teams about a trade.

  • Watch: Titans’ Derrick Henry works on improving his stiff arm

    This is not good news for opposing defenders.

  • 5 thoughts on Trey Lance and the Lions

    On the player, the fit, the Lions pursuit and the chances it happens

  • JuJu Smith-Schuster makes it clear he won’t be back in Pittsburgh

    Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has said he’d like to spend his career in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have made it fairly clear that the relationship won’t be continuing. Smith-Schuster apparently has gotten the message. The team’s 2018 MVP responded to a social-media poll from SI.com regarding Smith-Schuster’s future by picking the non-Pittsburgh option. The question was simple: [more]

  • LaMarcus Aldridge and Spurs mutually agree to part ways, says Gregg Popovich

    LaMarcus Aldridge has played his last game as a Spur.

  • NBA trade deadline: The 10 best contracts

    This list isn’t necessarily those players who are the best — some aren’t even All-Stars. But what each has in common is that their production far outweighs their compensation.

  • Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid can't join 76ers right away after COVID-19 exposure before All-Star Game

    Both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were ruled out of the All-Star Game late after being exposed to COVID-19.

  • 4 players the Bears could lose to free agency

    With free agency on the horizon, here are four Bears players that will likely sign elsewhere when the new league year begins.

  • Transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid

    In the latest transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid is apparently something which could happen. Seriously.

  • Michigan basketball game vs. Ohio State in Big Ten tournament: Time, TV channel, game info

    Michigan basketball plays Ohio State in the Big Ten semifinals on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

  • Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, coach Bill Russell among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

    Bosh missed the cut on his loaded first ballot alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

  • MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid exits game with left knee injury, has deep bone bruise

    The Sixers star's escaped without suffering a season-ending injury.

  • Rory McIlroy: I've ruined my swing trying to copy Bryson DeChambeau

    Rory McIlroy has admitted messing up his swing in an attempt to emulate Bryson DeChambeau. In a stunningly honest self-critique, the Northern Irishman pointed the finger squarely at his own desire for speed and power to explain the loss of form that saw him miss the cut at The Players Championship and leave him with a race against time to recover his renowned rhythm for next month’s Masters. Professional golfers simply do not do this. In the wake of an ignominious display - which McIlroy’s certainly was at Sawgrass, as the defending champion fell short of the weekend by 10 shots - they will either refuse to talk or grunt platitudes. But McIlroy stepped off the Stadium course after a second-round 75 to go with his opening 79 and let loose - on himself. How Rory McIlroy can recover from his dreaded two-way miss in time for the Masters “Where it all stems from is probably like October last year, doing a little bit of speed training, started getting sucked into that stuff,” he said. “Swing got flat, long, and too rotational. Obviously I added some speed and am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing. So I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that. That's what I'm frustrated with. “Why did I do it? I'd be lying if I said it wasn't anything to do with what Bryson did at the US Open. I think a lot of people saw that and were like, whoa, if this is the way they're going to set golf courses up in the future, it helps. It really helps. “The one thing that people don't appreciate is how good Bryson is out of the rough. Not only because of how upright he is but because his short irons are longer than standard, so he can get a little more speed through the rough than us other guys. And I thought being able to get some more speed is a good thing, and maybe just to the detriment a little bit of my swing, I got there. But I just need to maybe rein it back in a little bit.”