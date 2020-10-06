Chiefs become first NFL team to start 4-0 in four consecutive seasons

The Kansas City Chiefs broke some history following their Monday night dust-up with the New England Patriots.

The team advanced to 4-0 on the season with a hard-fought win over the Patriots. This marks the fourth consecutive season that the team has advanced to 4-0 to start the year. According to NFL Media’s Research Department, they’re the only team in the history of the NFL to ever do so.

This also marks the fifth time under Chiefs HC Andy Reid that the team has started out the season 4-0. It’s really a testament to his coaching and the culture that he brought to this team back in 2013 when he first joined the franchise.

The @Chiefs have now started 4-0 for the fourth straight season. They are the first team to accomplish that feat in NFL history. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 6, 2020





Now, you might be thinking: “Well, the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. He’s undefeated in September. That’s not so impressive.”

I have to say to you: “Not so fast.”

Back in 2017, Kansas City went 4-0 to start the season with Alex Smith as the starting quarterback for the team. While the arm of the 2018 AP NFL MVP certainly helped break this record for the Chiefs, this one was a team effort. It was earned by each and every individual that ever started a game on those teams and the coaching staff also deserves due credit for their creativity as well.