Chiefs' backups rally for 33-21 preseason win over Packers Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Makinton Dorleant (43) intercepts a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey (10) and runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Rookie safety Armani Watts intercepted two passes , Makinton Dorleant returned another pick for a touchdown, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Green Bay Packers 33-21 on Thursday night as both teams rested their starters in their preseason finale.

Chad Henne, Matt McGloin and Chase Litton were all solid under center for Kansas City while Patrick Mahomes watched from the sideline. Harrison Butker was perfect on four field-goal attempts.

The Chiefs' Byron Pringle, an undrafted free agent who's had a strong preseason, caught four passes for 122 yards before leaving early in the second half with a hamstring injury.

DeShone Kizer started for Green Bay and was 5 of 7 for 57 yards with a touchdown and a pick. A 2017 second-round draft choice of the Browns, Kizer is expected to back up Aaron Rodgers after this week's trade of erstwhile backup Brett Hundley to the Seahawks.

Aaron Jones, who will begin the season serving a two-game suspension, ran for 34 yards and a touchdown as the Packers built a 21-10 lead. But the Chiefs' third-string offense moved the ball at will, and Dorleant's pick-6 early in the fourth quarter put an exclamation mark on their comeback.

TRADE NEWS

The Chiefs agreed to trade OL Parker Ehinger to Dallas for CB Charvarius Ward, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not expected to become official until Friday, a day before roster cuts.

HOME COOKING

Packers coach Mike McCarthy allowed most of his starters to remain in Green Bay rather than travel for a game in which they wouldn't play. That included Rodgers, who a day earlier signed a four-year, $134 million extension that could keep him with the team through the 2023 season.

INJURIES

Among the Packers headed into the season with injury questions are LBs Oren Burks and WR Jake Kumerow, both of whom have shoulder injuries, and RB Devante Mays, who did not play against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury. Kansas City was without SS Eric Berry, who has missed most of camp with a heel injury and whose status for the opener remains unclear.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

No demonstrations were evident during the national anthem.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: visit AFC West-rival Chargers on Sept. 9.

Packers: renew NFL's oldest rivalry by hosting Chicago.

