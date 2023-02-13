Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne retires after Super Bowl 57 triumph

Barry Werner
·1 min read

What a way to go out in style.

Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement on Instagram following his team’s 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

Henne wasn’t pressed into action in Supe 57 but things got interesting for a few moments when Patrick Mahomes hobbled off the field in the second quarter.

Henne finishes his 13-year career with a pair of Super Bowl rings, courtesy of the Chiefs. Overall, he was 18-36 as a starter. He threw for 13,290 yards with 60 touchdown passes against 63 picks.

Before landing in Kansas City, he played for the Jaguars and Dolphins.

