Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne retires from NFL after Super Bowl LVII win

One member of the Kansas City Chiefs has officially decided to call it a career after the team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Bud light in hand, Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne took to Instagram to announce his retirement from the NFL. He was rumored to have been considering retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason before re-signing in Kansas City on a one-year deal. Now, after winning his second Super Bowl ring, Henne has decided to call it a career.

“Calling it a career,” Henne wrote. “Capping it off with @budlight 🍺 and another ring 💍!”

A former second-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2008, Henne spent 13 seasons in the NFL. He had four seasons in Miami, five seasons in Jacksonville and four seasons in Kansas City.

Henne will best be remembered for his postseason heroics for Kansas City. He replaced Mahomes when he was knocked out of the AFC divisional round against the Cleveland Browns back in the 2020 NFL playoffs. Most recently, Henne led a 98-yard scoring drive in the AFC divisional round against his former team when Patrick Mahomes first went down with his high ankle sprain. That moment would ultimately help the team to the highest mountaintop, winning Super Bowl LVII.

This is the last that the Chiefs Kingdom has seen of Henne on the gridiron, but it’s possible that it’s not the last they’ve seen of him. Plenty of former Andy Reid quarterbacks have ended up back on his coaching staff.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire