Who will be Chiefs’ backup QB behind Patrick Mahomes? What Reid, Veach are looking for

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says there will be a few considerations as the team searches for a new backup quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes following Chad Henne’s retirement.

One of those, in fact, will be looking at how well that player meshes with Mahomes.

“It’s a tricky room because Pat is so smart that you just can’t throw anybody in there,” Veach said during this week’s NFL Combine. “It was really cool to have Chad here, because Chad was experienced. He was a veteran. He can teach Pat a lot, but Pat’s at that stage now where he’s kind of seen everything.”

In Veach’s eyes, Henne served a dual purpose the last five years. First, he was a capable QB if the team needed him, like when Mahomes was injured during KC’s home playoff game against Jacksonville.

Also, though, he was able to push Mahomes intellectually.

“To still go out there and find someone that could mentally challenge Pat in the room along with the offensive coordinator along with the head coach is challenging,” Veach said. “I always like filling that room with just the highest IQ people possible.”

Veach shifted the conversation at this point to say it’s at least possible KC’s backup QB is already on the roster. Shane Buechele — a 25-year-old who has been with KC the last two seasons — was the Chiefs’ third-string option a year ago, with Veach saying Buechele is “in that category” of high-intelligence QBs he’d previously discussed.

“He knows Pat. They have good rapport,” Veach said. “I’m sure we’ll bring in competition and, like the right tackle (position), have Shane and whoever we’re bringing in battle it out.”

The Chiefs have options. There are plenty of backup quarterbacks available on the free-agent market each year, while KC also could take a stab in April’s NFL Draft.

Veach reiterated the position — however it’s filled — remained “extremely important to us.”

“On one end, we know with 11 (draft) picks we’ll have a chance to maybe add competition to that room,” Veach said. “But on the other end, we’re certainly thankful that Shane has been here, and we feel confident in him moving forward.”

Story continues

Reid, when asked about his philosophy on backup quarterbacks this week, said he put great emphasis on that spot.

“I hate even calling them backups, because you gotta think like they’re a starter,” Reid said. “So when you approach it, when the scouts look at young guys or free agents, that’s the way you’ve got to think, like, ‘This guy is one play away from being your starter.’ So go after the guys that you think are the best for that role.”

When explicitly asked about Buechele’s development, Reid said the Texas product had “made a lot of progress” recently.

“I think this offseason will be big for him,” Reid said. “I think preseason games will be important for him — the more he plays. But he’s headed in that direction.”

Reid also cited the work of Chris Oladokun, who was brought in as a practice squad QB early last season. Oladokun signed a future/reserves deal with the Chiefs last month.

“Chris was a nice addition too, and so I’m sure there’ll be some competition there that they’ll present to each other,” Reid said. “They’re best friends, but I think it’ll be a good competition too.”