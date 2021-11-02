Are Chiefs back on track after Week 8 win vs. Giants?
The "Good Morning Football" crew discuss if the Kansas City Chiefs are back on track after Week 8 win vs. Giants. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew discuss if the Kansas City Chiefs are back on track after Week 8 win vs. Giants. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Denny Carter looks into expected field goal attempts through Week 8 and highlights two solid Week 9 streaming plays. ( Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)
Pittsburgh is sending Melvin Ingram to Kansas City.
The NFL's trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET, and there could be several players on the move after a handful of notable names were already dealt.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Check back here for moves throughout the day.
Keenan Allen had strong words for the Patriots defense following the Chargers loss.
Los Angeles made an all-in trade Monday to chase the wide-open NFC title. Your move, Dallas.
The Vikings are giving nepotism a bad name. Sunday night, during their 20-16 loss to Dallas, the Vikings looked like they were holding an internship tryout for inexperienced coaches. This is Mike Zimmer's fault. He set this mess in motion. If Sunday's game was the game that will ultimately cost Zimmer his job, the fingerprints at the crime scene will look awfully familiar. Zimmer followed a ...
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a subtle jab at the officials in Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game for failing to call a penalty on Jerry Tillery's late hit of Mac Jones.
The NFL's trade deadline looms on Tuesday, and several notable names could be on the move if the right suitor comes along.
A look at nine RBs the Titans could target in a trade, and some others available in free agency.
Here's what the refs had to say about the brutal call.
The Ravens made roster moves involving three players on Monday
TCU will conduct a national search but its next football coach may be on the other side of the Metroplex.
Whew. The Chiefs got a win. But there are issues to discuss after they barely edged the New York Giants 20-17 at Arrowhead on Monday night.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try and make sense of the waiver wire pickups this week in the face of serious (potentially season-ending) injuries for Derrick Henry and Jameis Winston. The guys give their takes on Mike White’s future with the Jets and Justin Fields’ huge showing with the Bears, as well.
Eventually, the NFL will do the right thing when it comes to assisting its on-field officials. The sooner the NFL does it, the better off the NFL will be. The right thing to do is to embrace sky judge. Or booth umpire. Or whatever name the league chooses to apply to the use of a [more]
Where could the Packers use help at the trade deadline? We identify a few positions worth considering.
The Packers made three roster moves on Monday, including the activation of Allen Lazard and sending two players to IR.
The Detroit Lions have a lot of long-suffering fans and they're starting to show their displeasure by simply not showing up for games to watch the NFL's only winless team at Ford Field. “When you don’t win a game and you’re 0-8 and you’ve lost at home, I’m not going to be upset with that," Campbell said Monday. The Lions announced a crowd of 47,192 on Sunday, when they were thoroughly dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles 44-6.
Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on Monday and offered injury updates on his players.