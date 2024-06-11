Kansas City Chiefs’ B.J. Thompson released from hospital following medical emergency

Chiefs defensive end B.J. Thompson took a big step in his recovery from a frightful medical emergency that took place Thursday at the team’s practice facility.

During a team meeting, Thompson suffered a seizure that caused him to go into cardiac arrest. Chiefs trainers performed CPR and gave Thompson an AED shock. The Kansas City Fire Department arrived and transported Thompson to KU Medical Center.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday night Thompson had been released from the hospital, according to his agent Chris Turnage.

Turnage praised Chiefs staff members for their quick actions.

“The family thanks everyone for their prayers,” Turnage told Pelissero, “and wants to especially thank the Chiefs medical and training staff for their rapid response and professionalism through this situation.”

Thompson, 25, was chosen by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in one game last season.