Chiefs B.J. Thompson released from hospital after seizure, cardiac arrest last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end B.J. Thompson has been released from the hospital following a seizure and going into cardiac arrest during a team meeting last week, according to an NFL insider.

Tom Pelissero shared the good news on Twitter Monday night. Pelissero received information from Thompson’s agent saying that coming home from the hospital is a big step as he continues progressing on the road to recovery.

The Chiefs canceled practice after Thompson suffered a seizure and went into cardiac arrest last Thursday. His condition stabilized at the hospital, and the team said he’s awake and alert on Friday.

Rick Burkholder, vice president of sports medicine and performance, confirmed the reports and told local media on Friday that kicker Harrison Butker ran to the training room to get trainers Julie Frymyer and David Glover while Thompson was seizing.

Each Chiefs medical trainer: Tiffany Morton, Evan Craft, Burkholder, Frymyer, and Glover, assisted with taking care of Thompson, along with team physician and former Chiefs player J. P. Darche.

Thompson plays defensive end and was a fifth-round NFL draft pick in 2023, hosted in Kansas City.

Head coach Andy Reid said he was right there throughout the whole process and let the trainers handle the situation.

“That’s a tough situation. We’ve been through a couple of those before in my time and it’s never, ever fun,” Reid said. “Thank goodness. I mean, if it had to happen, no better place than right here where you have a support unit that knows what to do.”

