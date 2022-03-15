Chiefs awarded two compensatory picks in 2022 NFL draft

The NFL has announced compensatory draft picks for the 2022 NFL draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs are slated to receive two compensatory picks in April’s draft. One as the result of executive Ryan Poles being hired as the general manager of the Chicago Bears and another as a result of Damien Wilson exceeding expectations with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The third-round pick the Chiefs will receive (Round 3, pick 103) comes from Poles’ hiring. In November of 2020, the NFL approved its plan to reward teams for developing minority head coaching and general manager candidates. When a minority assistant coach or personnel executive is hired as a head coach or general manager for another club, the team they’re hired away from receives third-round compensatory picks in each of the next two drafts.

That means the Chiefs will also get a compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which is being hosted in Kansas City. We’ll have to wait another year to find out more about that pick.

The seventh-round pick that the Chiefs are set to receive (Round 7, pick 259) is a bit of a surprise. Signing Joe Thuney in free agency last offseason canceled out Sammy Watkins signing with the Ravens. When Damien Wilson signed his deal with the Jaguars in free agency last offseason, that alone wasn’t enough to spark the compensatory pick formula. His playtime (over 78% of the snaps) was enough to trigger the formula in favor of Kansas City.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs did qualify for another compensatory pick under what the NFL calls the “net loss formula” but they won’t receive that pick. It ranked 33rd among the final numerical values of all compensatory pick selections and there are only 32 total compensatory pick selections outside of the special selections awarded to teams who lose minority head coach and GM candidates.

