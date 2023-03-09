Chiefs awarded three compensatory picks for 2023 NFL draft

The league has officially announced compensatory draft picks for the 2023 NFL draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs played the compensatory pick formula well during the past offseason, earning three picks in the upcoming draft. They were one of just three teams to be awarded a special compensatory selection as a part of the NFL’s rule on minority hires after the Chicago Bears hired Ryan Poles as general manager a season.

The Chiefs have already traded away that compensatory pick to the New York Giants, who received it as compensation in the Kadarius Toney trade.

Here’s a look at the three compensatory picks they received:

3rd round – 100th overall (Traded to Giants)

6th Round – 217th overall

7th round – 250th overall

This is technically one less compensatory selection than was projected for Kansas City. Only CB Charvarius Ward (49ers), C Austin Blythe (Seahawks) and DE Melvin Ingram (Dolphins), Byron Pringle (Bears) and Jarran Reed (Packers) we’re considered compensable free agents lost, with CB Mike Hughes (Lions) not making the cut. The signings of S Justin Reid, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster canceled out three of the compensable free agents lost by the Chiefs.

